Jean Schonberg honored with Ernie Unruh Christian Service Award

This was just on one of many reasons she was awarded the ninth annual Ernie Unruh Christian Service Award on Friday, Dec. 16, an award which honors a community member who has made a positive impact through compassionate service.

In addition to opening her home to those in need, Schoenberg has hosted Friday night fellowship suppers and bible studies for more than 15 years, and served as a missionary in Mexico for seven years.

“Most of all I want to thank my God and savior Jesus Christ, who has blessed me in so many ways,” said Schonberg as she accepted the award. “It is not just about me and what I’ve done, it’s more about him and what he has done. If my life has been a blessing to others and has sent hope to someone to come into the circle of God’s love, I am grateful.”

The Ernie Unruh Christian Service Award was first given in 2008 and was called the Christian Service Award. In 2011 it was renamed in honor of Alexandria businessman Ernie Unruh, who passed away that July.

Past recipients of the award include Ed Christopherson, 2008; Brett Paradis, 2009; Tim Ferguson, 2010; Ernie Unruh, 2011; Gary Anderson, 2012; Lois Digre and Karla Stotesbery, 2013; Dr. Lowell Gess, 2014; and Deanne Novotny, 2015.

The award is sponsored by the Unity Foundation, an interdenominational group of business people from Alexandria and the surrounding area.