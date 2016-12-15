Cold weather results in sun dogs
For much of the day Wednesday, Dec. 14, sun dogs were visible in the area.
Sun dogs, also referred to as mock suns or phantom suns, are a bright spot on either side of the sun. They often have a luminous ring, called a 22-degree halo, which can appear rainbow-like.
They are formed when light interacts with ice crystals in the atmosphere. More specifically, they are caused by the refraction of light from hexagonal ice crystals in high and cold cirrus or cirrostratus clouds.
The current burst of cold weather is expected to continue through the weekend.