    Cold weather results in sun dogs

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 3:12 p.m.
    Sundogs are visible on each side of the sun over Noonan Park in Alexandria Wednesday morning. Sundogs (bright spots on each side of the sun) and sun halos (rings around the sun) occur in cold weather when there are ice crystals in the atmosphere. The cold weather is expected to continue through the weekend. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

    For much of the day Wednesday, Dec. 14, sun dogs were visible in the area.

    Sun dogs, also referred to as mock suns or phantom suns, are a bright spot on either side of the sun. They often have a luminous ring, called a 22-degree halo, which can appear rainbow-like.

    They are formed when light interacts with ice crystals in the atmosphere. More specifically, they are caused by the refraction of light from hexagonal ice crystals in high and cold cirrus or cirrostratus clouds.

    The current burst of cold weather is expected to continue through the weekend. 

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
