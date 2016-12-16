Johnson proud of road work; fiscal restraint

Issues such as the budget, the Douglas County jail, road projects and water quality weighed heavily on Johnson's mind.

But come January, Johnson said he'll now have more time to check on his beef cattle, including "his 35 cows," as well as spending time in the road grader.

Johnson was elected to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners after a special election in 2003. He took office Jan. 1, 2004, and has been on the board ever since.

Prior to serving on the county board, Johnson spent time serving residents in Urness Township as a township clerk, which he did for 13 years.

Being on the township board, Johnson thought he could make a difference, especially when it came to roads and he said, "mainly the roads past my place!"

Johnson, who lives in Urness Township, has been a Douglas County resident his entire life.

"My (family) roots in this community started a year before the Indian uprising," Johnson said, referring to the Sioux Indian Uprising that started in 1862, when the Dakota Indians attacked settlers and the U.S. government over broken treaty agreements.

His great-great-grandparents on his mother's side — Sigri and Ole Kjorn — moved to Lund Township and at about the same time, his father's family arrived from Norway and settled in Brandon Township.

He has a connection to the community that is deeper than many and with it, comes obligations of doing what he feels is best for the residents of the community

One of the biggest issues Johnson faced when he first joined the county board was the issue of the law enforcement center, jail and whether or not to build off-site or remodel the current site.

"When we first looked at it, it was somewhere around $53 million and I couldn't let that slide," Johnson said. This issue, he added, is what made him run again. He couldn't leave unfinished business alone.

"There are always changes to be made and sometimes you win," he said. "And we won because we didn't spend $53 million."

The county board opted to build a county jail and remodel the existing Law Enforcement Center. The Alexandria Police Department went on its own and built a new police station. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, among others, is housed in the LEC.

Clean water and the county's drainage system also were at the forefront of Johnson's to-do list, if you will.

"The prior board seemed reluctant to clean or improve our ditch system," said Johnson, who has since served on many ditch committees because he feels it is imperative to have a well-maintained drainage system for the agricultural community.

Drainage systems help with sediment control in the fields, he said, which is good for the farmers.

Another proud moment for Johnson was when the county approved the half-cent sales tax for roads. Money raised from the tax was used for the rebuilding of County Road 8, among other projects. Johnson said there will always be roads to be fixed or maintained, and that the sales tax was a great way to obtain funds to help pay for those types of projects.

Although his last meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 20, Johnson will be commissioner until Dec. 31. He shared some words of advice for his successor, Keith Englund — four words to be exact:

"Don't make quick decisions," Johnson said.

And Johnson had some parting words for the people of his district.

"I have the best district; they still have a lot of common sense out there," he said. "And they were easier for me to understand. They are some really good people and it was a pleasure to serve them."