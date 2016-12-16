Bales proud of county's parks, services building

As of Jan. 1, Bales will be a retired Douglas County commissioner — for the second time. She served from 1993 to 1996 and then "retired" to run for state representative, which was unsuccessful. Bales made a return to the county board in 2005 and has been serving the people of her district since then. This time, though, she is retiring for good.

Bales also retired from IBM, a company where she worked for 16 years and she's retired from owning her own business, Diamond Jim's, with her husband, Bill, who passed away in 1994. The couple owned the bar in Nelson for 27 years.

As Bales reflects back, she said she's always had a love of government, being involved and doing things for people, whether it's volunteering or serving the residents of District 3.

"Government is so interesting," said Bales. "My dad always had an interest in government and he instilled that in me."

Serving the public for a total of 16 years as county commissioner, Bales has been involved in several projects or issues. Some of the more notable ones, she said, include the services center, the Douglas County jail, land purchases for parks, Horizon Public Health, and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, which is a program that helps families who have someone deployed in the military. Bales started the program for the county.

She recalled back in 1993, when she was first elected. Because of continual growth in the county, office space for county services was becoming an issue. It just so happened that Central Junior High School, which was across from the courthouse, was no longer going to be used for a school and the building would be open. Bales said the structure was very sound and the county had two structural engineers take a look at the building and it was determined it should not be torn down, but rather could be used for decades.

"Central School was offered at a cost of $1," recalled Bales. It was purchased by the county, which then spent $3 million remodeling the building. It was renamed the Douglas County Services Center and numerous offices would be relocated there including the library, social services, public health, license bureau, law enforcement and more.

"The services center has served extremely well all these years and the convenience of its location next to the courthouse has been a real asset, saving thousands of dollars," said Bales.

Bales said she is proud of the land purchases the county has made for parks, which she feels are a vital part of a community.

"We need places to recreate," she said. "We have fantastic parks in this area. Lake Brophy Park is the epitome of a wonderful facility close to a lot of the population and when developed, it will fill the needs of all who want to use it."

Being a commissioner hasn't always been easy and there have been challenges. One issue that Bales said she struggles with is micromanagement. She doesn't feel the county should micromanage its employees.

"You need to trust your people," she said. "I commend our fantastic employees. They do not make the rules, but have to carry them out. I can't thank them enough for all they do."

Bales also shared some words of wisdom for the incoming District 3 county commissioner, Jerry Rapp.

"Listen to the people. Keep in mind that the decisions you make are not for us, they are for the people. Investigate before making a decision; you're spending the peoples' dollars, she said. "And remember, it never hurts to say we were wrong."

Bales is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering and continuing to serve on committees. And you will continue to see her out and about in the community as the one thing she loved about being a commissioner was attending and visiting with people at events — the fundraisers, potlucks, parades, celebrations and more.