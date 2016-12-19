UPDATE: After pipe burst, Bello Cucina to reopen Tuesday

According to owner Jason Mueller of Glenwood, the restaurant at 319 Broadway Street will be open again on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Though repairs on the main bar area are not complete, the two smaller dining rooms and the upstairs bar area will be usable.

“We’re looking like we’re going to be back open,” Mueller said. “We’re going to plastic off the main bar and lounge while they do those repairs.”

After the pipe burst early on Thursday, Dec. 15, Mueller said he was told that a previous owner of the building had a similar incident where a sprinkler pipe had frozen and burst and caused a significant amount of damage in the lounge.

“From what the gentleman from the sprinkler company told me, it was never repaired correctly,” Mueller said. “So it happened again and I had waterlines burst all over my entire bar.”

The pipe burst as a cold snap plunged temperatures well below zero.

Though the extent of the damage has yet to be determined, Mueller says it is significant.

“We don’t have dollar amount, but I’m guessing in the $20,000 range,” Mueller said.

Mueller opened the Alexandria Bello Cucina in June. Other locations include Fergus Falls, St. Joseph, Spicer, Marshall and Morris.

The Morris location also has been closed for some time due to a fire in September, and Mueller says the reopening for that location could still be a month away.

“A lot of the work has been done, but they’re still waiting to pour some cement in different places and they’re having issues with the cold weather,” he said. “We’re kind of working around the weather at this point.”