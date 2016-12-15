Search
    Bello Cucina to close for two weeks after pipe bursts

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 12:11 p.m.
    Bello Cucina will be closed for two weeks for repairs after a pipe burst. 1 / 4
    This photo from the Bello Cucina Facebook page shows the damage at the restaurant soon after the pipe burst. 2 / 4
    Both the drywall and ceiling were damaged after a pipe burst. 3 / 4
    If you had plans to dine at Bello Cucina over the holidays, you may have to revisit that idea.

    According to owner Jason Mueller, the restaurant at 319 Broadway Street will be closed for about two weeks after a water pipe froze and burst.

    Mueller said he was told that a previous owner of the building had a similar incident where a sprinkler pipe had frozen and burst and caused a significant amount of damage in the lounge.

    "From what the gentleman from the sprinkler company told me, it was never repaired correctly," Mueller said. "So it happened again and I had waterlines burst all over my entire bar."

    In order to make repairs, the damaged areas will need to dry out.

    "It'll be Tuesday before it'll dry out, then I have to hire a contractor to come in and patch all the ceilings and drywall and tape and mud," Mueller said.

    Though the extent of the damage has yet to be determined, Mueller says it is significant.

    "We don't have dollar amount, but I'm guessing in the $20,000 range," Mueller said.

    Mueller opened the Alexandria Bello Cucina earlier this year. Other locations include Morris, Fergus Falls, St. Joseph, Spicer and Marshall.

    According to the National Weather Service, the overnight low in Alexandria was 13 below zero.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
