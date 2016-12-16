Museum branches out

And she attributes much of it to Runestone Museum Director Jim Bergquist. She said Bergquist has so many new ideas and he's not afraid to dig in and do his research.

"Jim is a tremendous leader," said Boesen. "He has so much knowledge we (the board) can tap into."

Since Bergquist became the director, the attendance at the museum has gone up 50 percent. Bergquist, who said he's been at the museum a little more three years, also noted that gift shop sales are up, too.

One of Bergquist's new ideas was to focus more on children and bringing in exhibits, like the new Storyland exhibit, that are geared toward a younger audience.

"Most of our attendees are middle-aged and older and we have very few children," said Bergquist. "Our scavenger hunt is popular with kids and we do have a children's area, but we wanted something different that would appeal to more children."

The museum's Christmas in the Fort, which takes place the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving, brings in not only young kids, but families. Both Boesen and Bergquist were more than pleased with this year's attendance.

"It was over the top," said Boesen. "It was more than we've ever had."

Boesen said the new Parade of Trees attributed to the increased attendance, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus and the music from Zion Children's Choir and the Alexandria Area High School Carolers. Boesen said good weather also helped.

It was estimated that 1,500 people attended this year's Christmas in the Fort. The average yearly attendance for the museum as a whole is about 13,000.

About one-third to one-half of all visitors are there to see the controversial Kensington Runestone.

Bergquist said each year, about 700 of those visitors are Norwegian and about 100 are Icelanders.

Additionally, he said, the museum gets guests from Spain, India, Jamaica and Saudi Arabia to name a few. The museum has seen its fair share of exchange students as well, coming from all over the world, including Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Chile, Colombia and Brazil, among others.

"The variety of visitors is amazing," said Boesen. "We get a lot of buses with students coming for tours. It's a lot of fun for board members who sometimes give the tours."

Both Boesen and Bergquist look forward to what lies ahead for the museum, including History Live, which will be there next summer.

What is Storyland?

Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites opened at the museum Friday, Dec. 9. Its target audience is children ages 6 months to 8 years old.

Children can join Peter Rabbit, Spot the Dog and other familiar storybook characters for a hands-on learning experience through March 19, when the exhibit heads back to St. Paul.

Through a "generous" donation from the Building Connections of Douglas County, Bergquist said the Runestone Museum was able to bring the Storyland exhibit to Alexandria from the Minnesota Children's Museum. Other donations from the Douglas County Hospital and the Friends of the Douglas County Library helped to offset the cost, which Bergquist said was "quite expensive."

The Stations

Some of the goals of the exhibit are to highlight the importance of talking and reading with children and to present specific strategies for supporting literacy.There are several stations within the Storyland exhibit that encourage children to interact, touch and play. Here's a look at a couple of the stations:

• Word Play: This game station encourages playful, face-to-face interaction between adults and children around literacy activities. At the center of the table is a pyramid with game card holders on all three sides and a spinner on top.

• Peter's Burrow (from Peter Rabbit): A partially enclosed burrow inside a tree trunk represents Peter's family home and it is large enough for a few children and a person in a wheelchair to occupy. To encourage dramatic play, bunny ears, cloaks and tailcoats with cotton tails are available for children to use and play with. The burrow features three distinct areas — the bedroom, the hearth and the kitchen.

• Spot the Pairs: Four rows of square tiles line a short wall, which together form a single image of Spot from Spot the Dog. When children flip each tile, they find a textured image of an animal from Spot books. Visitors can also play a memory game, turning over the tiles to find the matching pairs of animals.

Other upcoming events

A new event, the Big Ole — Little Lena Ball, will take place Friday, Jan. 27. The father-daughter dance will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Families are invited for an evening of refreshments, entertainment and making memories to last a lifetime. Desserts and treats will be available and will include cider and cookies. Cost is $20 per "couple," although the whole family is invited and is included in that cost. There is a also a family package deal for $40, which includes admission to the ball and family admission to the museum for an entire year, which is valued at $70. Tickets are available for purchase at the Runestone Museum, 206 Broadway, Alexandria, MN.

Fun facts about the Runestone Museum

• Estimated attendance during this year's Christmas in the Fort — 1,500 people.

• Average yearly attendance at the museum — 13,000 people.

• States represented during last year — 49. No visitors were reported from Rhode Island.

• Countries represented during last year — 18 to 20 countries.

• Where to find more information — www.runestonemuseum.org or look up Runestone Museum Foundation on Facebook.

• Hours open — Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

• Cost of admission — Adults are $7, senior citizens are $6, children ages 4-17 are $3 and under 4 is free. Family pricing (two adults and their children) is $15.

(Note: Currently, through a children subsidies grant from the Douglas County Hospital, Friends of the Douglas County Library and the Alexandria Elks Lodge, children ages 4 to 8 are free. Bergquist said they will be free as long as the funds are available.)