Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Crash with one vehicle, semi attempted to turn around in parking lot and did some damage, person one ran over a "no trucks"/address sign while attempting to turn around, Latoka Ln SW, Alex.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Check welfare of person, caller concerned about a young male that has been outside pacing, he looks like he is waiting for a bus, but he’s been outside for a long time.

Property damage crash, comp hit a parked car on her way to check on her daughter.

Check welfare of person, mother requesting welfare check on her daughter who may be cutting herself, history of suicide attempts, party went with mom to ER willingly.

Public assist, comp has questions regarding a TV that her husband pawned off at Alex Pawn Shop, advised comp that the TV was mutual property.

Property damage crash, minor, 22nd Ave E/Jefferson St.

Property damage crash, minor crash in parking lot, 3rd Ave W.

Public assist, comp had some questions on legal advice, needing possible fraud advice, but may also be suffering some mental issues.

Property damage crash, minor, 10th Ave E/Broadway St.

Theft, received report from Pope County of some items that had been taken from Walmart.

Theft, received a phone call from Fergus Falls Police Department regarding employee theft from the Target in their city as well as in Alexandria.

Property damage crash, fish house came detached from pickup and is in the ditch in front of Holiday Inn, trailer was pulled out.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Property damage crash, one vehicle unoccupied, will try and make contact with owner of vehicle two, vehicle one backed into vehicle two, 50th Ave W.

Child custody matter, father won't let children call according to court order, comp wanted it documented that person one wouldn't let kids call her.

Drug-related activity, smells marijuana from neighboring apartment, no answer from resident.

Suicide threats, comp says he needs help, he's very depressed over a breakup, person did not want to hurt himself, stated he was depressed and drunk, wanted to go to bed.

Check welfare of person, check welfare of 4-year-old that may be in apartment with a male who shouldn't be there, child is home with mom and appears safe and healthy, no one else in apartment.

Public assist, comp has had numerous car issues tonight and would just like a ride to work behind the Eagles at a senior group home, female dropped off.

Suspicious activity, last night comp stated that someone was pounding on her door, there were no apparent foot tracks, tonight her daughter took her home and there are foot tracks around the house, officers walked around residence the previous night.

Check welfare of person, comp unable to contact male for over two days and is concerned, subject was home and fine.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.