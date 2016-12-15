Worker housing for Arrowwood moves forward

Jeff Wild, general manager of the Alexandria resort on Lake Darling, spoke before the commission and a packed room at a hearing Tuesday evening, Dec. 13.

Wild explained that the conditional use permit is for a housing project, which includes two units — a 10 bedroom, 10 bathroom unit and a five bedroom, five bathroom unit. The boarding or what Wild called "employee houses," would be used for summer interns hired through the J1 Cultural Exchange Program. The international students, who are all college-aged, work in the United States for three months and then they can travel for three months, as they receive a six-month visa through the program. Wild has used this program for the past five years during the busy summer months — June, July and August — and has deemed it a success.

To solve the need/issue of housing for the employees, however, Wild decided to build housing to accommodate the employees on the resort's property.

Wild previously applied for a permit, which would have allowed the units to be built on a lot along County Road 104. The discussion and hearing on that permit was tabled at a previous meeting as there were numerous neighbors of Arrowwood that opposed the project.

Wild changed the site of the housing units and reapplied for a new conditional use permit.

The houses, he explained, were moved to County Road 22, near the resort's stable and storage facilities.

"The houses will be down in the valley, surrounded by trees and out of sight," he said. Wild said this location will probably require shuttling to and from Arrowwood, which the other location would not have. However, it still allows the employees to be close to the resort.

In an emailed statement to the paper, Wild said, "I am pleased we found a site for housing for the J-1 Cultural Exchange Program. Arrowwood Resort is proud to be able to host students from other countries and share the culture of our community and our country with these students. Providing affordable housing closer to the resort will only enhance our students' overall experience."

Dave Rush, Douglas County land and resource management director, told the commission that he received several emails in favor of the new location. Richard Bromley, a representative from LaGrand Township, said he heard concerns from residents there.

"Arrowwood worked hard to address their concerns and the township recommends approving the application," said Bromley.

The application for the conditional use permit to build the housing units was approved. It will go before the Douglas County commissioners at their Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting.