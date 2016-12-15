Alexandria mayor supports special session

In a news release issued Tuesday, Carlson backed Governor Dayton’s announcement that laid out the terms under which he would call a special session:

“We strongly support Gov. Dayton’s call for a special session. In particular, we are pleased to see that his proposal includes several top priorities for Greater Minnesota cities, including a $20 million increase in LGA, $133 million for clean water infrastructure grants and loans and funding for numerous bonding projects throughout the state."

"It appears the ball is now in the legislative leaders’ court," Carlson added. "We are actively encouraging Greater Minnesota city leaders and residents to contact the legislative leaders and their own legislators to urge them to support Governor Dayton’s special session terms. Minnesotans deserve action on the tax and bonding bills, as well as a quick resolution to their concerns about rising health insurance costs. The legislative leaders should support the Governor’s plan for special session so our communities and the state can move forward.”

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing 88 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota. Visit the CGMC online at greatermncities.org.