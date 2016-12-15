“Normally we go through the Salvation Army or United Way or a school to get an idea on a family,” said general manager Joe Taber. “But one of my employees actually lives right by them (the family) and said, ‘What about this?’ and I said, ‘That would be an awesome idea.’”

In order to raise money, the restaurant sells little snowmen. They started selling them soon after Thanksgiving, though at that point they did not know the family they’d be adopting. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, after announcing the family, they received $100 in donations.

“We started yesterday after I had talked to them and asked them if it was OK if we mentioned their name when we were doing the explanation,” Taber said. “After we started doing that it was no longer people saying $1, it was like, ‘I’ll do $5, I’ll do $20.’ We had like three people donate $20 yesterday.”

So far, Burger King has raised about $700 for the family, but hopes to bring that total to $1,000 by Sunday, the last day they are collecting money. Taber was trying to extend that deadline.

Shortly before Christmas, the family will come to Burger King to collect the gifts bought by donations.

“We buy them supper and give them all the gifts,” Taber said. “We do all the shopping and wrap the gifts beforehand, and we already got some ideas from them. They can choose to open the gifts here or take them home for Christmas.”

In addition to Burger King adopting the family, other local entities are also pitching in.

The girls gymnastics team at Alexandria Area High School will be collecting money and accepting donations at their home meet on Thursday, Dec. 15. They plan to go shopping Friday, Dec. 16, and deliver gifts the next week.

Additionally, the American Red Cross was notified and is assisting the family, and the Jingle Bells Foundation has given the family $1,000 from its hardship fund.