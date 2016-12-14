State grant supports Glenwood apartment project

D.W. Jones is the developer of the $4.8 million project. The DEED grant covers 15 percent of the cost.

The city, county and school district are providing tax breaks to contribute $421,942 toward the project, while the Pope County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is contributing $100,000 and donating the building site.

The development will be called Forest Ridge at 400 17th Ave. NE, near Midwest Machinery between Minnesota highways 29 and 55.

D.W. Jones, based in Walker, manages more than 100 rental properties, mostly in the northern half of Minnesota.

It also manages Deer Ridge Townhomes, Granite Manor, Lincoln Square and Runestone Apartments in Alexandria, and Osakis Townhomes.

Skip Duchesneau, president of D.W. Jones, said the company anticipates breaking ground in July and be ready for tenants in May 2018.

It will be a full market rate building, with no income restrictions, Duchesneau said.

Cole Group Architects of St. Cloud is the architecture firm for the project and the general contractor is Miller Architects and Builders of St. Cloud.

DEED supported the project in Glenwood to help provide workforce housing for a growing employment base that includes Fast Global Solutions, Glacial Ridge Health Systems and Clyde Machines.

Other projects supported by this round of DEED grants were in Worthington, Warroad and Lutsen. The DEED grants totaled $2.87 million.

"Businesses in some parts of the state are struggling to expand because of scarce housing resources," DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy said in a news release.

In order to be approved for funding, projects must be located in areas where the average vacancy rate for rental housing has been 5 percent or less for at least two years.

Also, one or more businesses in the project area that employ at least 20 workers must provide a written statement that a lack of workforce housing is hurting their ability to recruit and hire workers.