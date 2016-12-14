Osakis man injured in rollover
An 80-year-old Osakis man was injured in a rollover on Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre Dec. 14.
Eugene Wolf was driving a Ford pickup west on I-94 near milepost 126 at about 10 a.m. when he lost control around a curve and went off the road, according to the State Patrol.
The Ford rolled when it entered the right ditch. Conditions were icy at the time of the crash, the State Patrol noted.
Wolf, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.