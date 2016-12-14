Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Dec. 13

Theft, new storage units in Forada had bunch of their personal items stolen, spoke with person 2 who said they have property in different locations, he located the items he thought were missing in another trailer, as far as he is aware he has not been broken into and is not missing anything, Forada.

Public assist, attending the feedlot meeting.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Check welfare of person, male party comp believes is sleeping in the laundry room, possibly homeless, taken to Life Right.

Juvenile trouble.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp has concerns about fraudulent activity occurring at gas station, credit card taken, comp called card company.

Public assist, comp has questions on having someone removed from residence, questions regarding legal process in getting her boyfriend to move out.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, minor, Pioneer Rd SE.

Child abuse, physical, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp has received multiple scam phone calls, advised this was a scam, no money lost at this time, spoke to caller and advised him to stop calling this phone number.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, victim notification, notification made.

Check welfare of person, comp is concerned about individual driving around with no windows with their child in the back of the car, party stated her window did break today, but denied having a child in there driving around, party did state she had a 6-year-old, but that child wasn't in the car.

Fraud, someone bought several cell phones under his name.

Suspicious activity, theft of drugs, comp wanted to talk to an officer about what she can do to make sure no one is coming into apartment.

Juvenile trouble.

Theft, package that was delivered taken off front step.

Property damage crash, CenterPoint vehicle was hit at intersection, no injuries, 15th Ave E/Broadway St.

Check welfare of person, daughter cannot get ahold of her mom, person was fine, called comp to let her know the outcome.

Public assist, landlord will not follow court order to let him get his belongings, comp’s belongings were piled into corner of apartment on top of heater, essential belongings out of residence and will contact management for further retrieval.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Drug-related activity, strong smell of marijuana, made contact with male party and told him to cease his activity, nothing found or taken, officers could smell marijuana in the hallway, spoke with property manager, suspect is being evicted end of the month.

Attempted fraud/scam, sent money for purchased car on Craigslist.

Stolen vehicle, comp reported her vehicle stolen with Fargo PD, boyfriend who took vehicle told her he parked it in parking lot.

Child custody matter, father told comp he will be picking up daughter at school today, mother has custody of child.

Public assist, ALP came across an elderly female that has fallen and is refusing an ambulance, female did not want medical attention, but desired a ride home, she was transported.

Restraining order violation, believes an HRO was violated previous to the judge cancelling HRO.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Attempted fraud/scam, believes he was scammed out of a lot of money, left voicemail for comp.

Property damage crash, minor crash at end of driveway.

Public assist, 90-year-old father continues to drive when she believes he has been revoked, would like officer to check and have a conversation with him, answered questions.

Property damage crash, minor, I-94 SW/State Hwy 29 S.

Suspicious activity, comp stating someone was just pounding on her door, no foot tracks and nothing apparent, probably the wind.

Suicide threats, person one texted comp and stated he is "going to sleep for good," history of suicide attempt, party seeking attention from his girlfriend, stated he is not feeling suicidal, advised other parties in the house to call law enforcement should something change.

Violation of court order, daughter is living in the same apartment as person one, states that is a violation of a court order.

Hit and run, someone hit comp’s car while she was in class, Nokomis St.

