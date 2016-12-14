'Awesome response' by police, fire departments

Dahlheimer, along with two other Alexandria police officers, Josh Whiting and Justin Girard, were the first to arrive to a townhome on the 400 block of Unumb Drive on Friday, Dec. 9. Dahlheimer said the call came in at 3:32 a.m.

"When I pulled up, there was thick smoke coming from an upstairs window," Dahlheimer said. "We were told by dispatch that three children were out of the house at a neighbor's, but we didn't know how many, if any, were left inside."

When the officers opened the front door, thick black smoke started billowing out and they were not able to get in. They could see flames off to the left, which Dahlheimer said appeared to be in the kitchen area.

"We started yelling and we could hear a female voice coming from inside," Dahlheimer said. "We kept yelling at her, telling her to stay down and crawl toward our voices.

"When she was able to finally make to me, I grabbed her and pulled her out," he recalled.

Dahlheimer said the officers were at the door, on their knees, trying to keep low, away from the smoke. Although they were shining their flashlights inside, the smoke was so thick they couldn't see but an arm's length distance in front of them.

"We kept yelling and then we heard a male voice inside and we told him the same thing; to stay low and crawl toward our voices," said Dahlheimer. "He eventually got to us and we pulled him out, too."

Besides the Alexandria Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Alexandria Fire Department were on scene. Dahlheimer called the time it took the fire department to get to the townhome "crazy fast."

As the officers were getting the two teenagers out of the house, deputies gathered information from the three younger children, ages 5, 8 and 11, and they learned that the mother, 34-year-old Amanda Scott, was still unaccounted for. They learned that she was reportedly in the living room on the couch, said Dahlheimer.

"The three little ones were upstairs and the two older ones were in the basement," Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Karrow said. "They did have working smoke detectors and the three little ones were woken up by the smoke detectors. ... Then they went to a neighbor's after they got out."

Dahlheimer said firefighters were able to put water on the fire and finally get inside.

Once inside, firefighters found the fire in the lower level of the home and found an unresponsive woman with visible burns, according to a press release from the Alexandria Police Department.

Scott was taken to North Ambulance staff by officers, deputies and fire personnel. She was taken to Douglas County Hospital and then flown to Hennepin County Medical Center via LifeLink III helicopter. As of Monday morning, Scott was still listed in critical condition at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

"It was actually awesome response by the police and fire department," Karrow said. "It's not very often you get a house fire around here where you have a viable victim. ... That's huge that the police and fire departments made a save."

The American Red Cross was notified and is assisting the family. The Jingle Bells Foundation was also notified and is giving the family $1,000 from its hardship fund. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the family. Visit the GoFundMe website at www.gofundme.com and type in "Amanda Scott." Her campaign is titled, "Amanda's Family Fund."

"We also got teddy bears to the kids and got ahold of grandma," Karrow said. "She took them in to be evaluated, and as far as I know, everything is OK with them." According to a post on the GoFundMe page, Scott is expected to be in the hospital for a month to a month and a half. Her children are reportedly staying with her sister, Amy Scott, and are all doing well.

"I've been through some minor fires and others that were just as smoky inside," said Officer Dahlheimer, "But this was one of the worst fires I've been to."

The residence was a connected townhome, and officers and deputies evacuated adjoining residences as well. Unumb Drive is just off of Douglas County Road 82, east of Nokomis Street.

The fire started in the kitchen and investigators are still working to determine the cause. Karrow said Monday that it is believed the fire started in a recycling bin under a cupboard and that the fire did not appear to be intentionally set. The residence was valued at approximately $150,000 with an estimated 75 percent being damaged due to fire, smoke and water.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office was notified and the state fire marshal was on scene around 7 a.m. that morning to investigate.