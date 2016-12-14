A $5.6 million pollution solution

A public meeting will be held to discuss the report Friday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. in the Douglas County Public Works building at 526 Willow Drive in Alexandria.

The MPCA report is known as a Total Maximum Daily Load study, which establishes the maximum amount of a pollutant a lake can receive on a daily basis and still meet water-quality standards.

The Lake Winona study focused on pollution resulting from excess nutrients — mainly phosphorous — that cause excessive algae growth and make the lake green. This has caused the lake to be less suited to swimming and other recreation.

The study identifies all sources of phosphorous in the watershed of the lake and where reductions will have the greatest impact on restoring the lake. One of the sources is the Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District, which discharges treated water into the lake. Right now, the plant removes more than 96 percent of the phosphorous it takes in.

If stricter phosphorus levels are required, ALASD would likely need to upgrade its treatment facility to remove more phosphorus or install a rapid infiltration system. With either alternative, the cost to ALASD customers would be "substantial," according to the district.

By far the main problem is phosphorous that has settled into lake bottom sediments that can become re-suspended in the water column due to wave action or carp stirring up the bottom, according to the agency.

Another significant source of phosphorous is stormwater runoff from both urban and rural areas that surround the lake. Large reductions in these sources are needed in order for the lake to eventually return to meeting the state standard, according to the agency.

After reviewing the comments, the MPCA may revise the report before submitting it to the Environmental Protection Agency for approval.

The Lake Winona report may be reviewed at the MPCA Detroit Lakes office, 714 Lake Ave., or online at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/water/tmdl/lake-winona-%E2%80%94-excess-nutr....

Written comments about the report must include:

• A statement of your interest in the Total Maximum Daily Load report.

• A statement of the action you want the MPCA to take, including specific references to sections in the report that you believe should be changed.

• Specific reasons supporting your position.

Written comments should be mailed to Denise Oakes, MPCA, 714 Lake Ave., Suite 220, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, or sent by email to denise.oakes30 p.m. Jan. 4, 2017

For more information, contact Oakes by email or call her at (218) 846-8119.

Information on Minnesota's impaired waters list and load studies is available on the MPCA website at www.pca.state.mn.us/water/tmdl/index.html or by calling 1-800-657-3864.