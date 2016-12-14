Search
    A jingling good time

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Marcus Decker, 15, of Evansville plays piano and sings during the Jingle Bells Telethon. Decker was a recipient of a toy basket from Jingle Bells when he was a baby. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)1 / 4
    James Suchy wows the crowd by playing the alto saxophone during the Jingle Bells telethon. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)2 / 4
    Hosts of the 68th Annual Jingle Bells Telethon, Joe Korkowski (left) and Tim Urness show their Christmas spirit during Saturday's event. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)3 / 4
    Tom E. Lee from Z-99 Radio accepts a $200 donation from members of the Lucky Star 4-H Club during the telethon. (Al Edenoff | Echo Press)4 / 4

    Although donations and pledges are still trickling in, more than $88,000 was raised during the Jaycees Jingle Bells Telethon.

    The 68th annual event took place Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Lake Geneva Christian Center in Alexandria. Nearly 45 acts performed during the five-hour telethon.

    Matt Gilbertson, treasurer of the Jingle Bells Foundation, said funds are likely to keep coming in through the first week of January and that is when the actual amount of money raised from the telethon will be known. Last year, at the end of the telethon, Gilbertson said, there was a little more than $60,000 raised but the actual amount raised ended up being roughly $92,000.

    The goal for this year is $90,000 and Gilbertson said as in the past, he feels the community will step up to the plate to reach that goal and go beyond.

    The show was well-attended, Gilbertson said, with attendance during the show about normal if not a little up from year's past.

    On Sunday, there were an estimated 860 food baskets delivered in Douglas County and surrounding areas to families in need with at least 1,200 children receiving toy baskets.

    "We planned for 900 food baskets, but didn't go through all of them. Whatever food was left over, we donated to the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf," Gilbertson said.

    Gilbertson also noted that people don't have to wait until Jingle Bells to donate to the foundation.

    "We can always use donations," he said. "It's not like we stop accepting donations."

    Funds raised through the Jingle Bells Foundation are also used to donate to the food shelf throughout the year, are used for a $1,000 scholarship for an outgoing senior student and also funds are used for the foundation's hardship fund. Most recently, the Jingle Bells Foundation used $1,000 of its hardship fund to give to the Amanda Scott family, who lost their home in a fire Dec. 9.

    "People can donate all year long," said Gilbertson. "The more money we receive, the more we can give back to the community."

    For more information about the Jingle Bells Foundation and how to donate, visit its website at www.jinglebellsalexandria.org.

