A jingling good time

Matt Gilbertson, treasurer of the Jingle Bells Foundation, said funds are likely to keep coming in through the first week of January and that is when the actual amount of money raised from the telethon will be known. Last year, at the end of the telethon, Gilbertson said, there was a little more than $60,000 raised but the actual amount raised ended up being roughly $92,000.

The goal for this year is $90,000 and Gilbertson said as in the past, he feels the community will step up to the plate to reach that goal and go beyond.

The show was well-attended, Gilbertson said, with attendance during the show about normal if not a little up from year's past.

On Sunday, there were an estimated 860 food baskets delivered in Douglas County and surrounding areas to families in need with at least 1,200 children receiving toy baskets.

"We planned for 900 food baskets, but didn't go through all of them. Whatever food was left over, we donated to the Douglas County Outreach Food Shelf," Gilbertson said.

Gilbertson also noted that people don't have to wait until Jingle Bells to donate to the foundation.

"We can always use donations," he said. "It's not like we stop accepting donations."

Funds raised through the Jingle Bells Foundation are also used to donate to the food shelf throughout the year, are used for a $1,000 scholarship for an outgoing senior student and also funds are used for the foundation's hardship fund. Most recently, the Jingle Bells Foundation used $1,000 of its hardship fund to give to the Amanda Scott family, who lost their home in a fire Dec. 9.

"People can donate all year long," said Gilbertson. "The more money we receive, the more we can give back to the community."

For more information about the Jingle Bells Foundation and how to donate, visit its website at www.jinglebellsalexandria.org.