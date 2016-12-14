Beware of Microsoft pop-up scam

Mike Tvrdik, a detective sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, explained how the scam works. He said people have been receiving phone calls stating there are computer issues that need to be addressed. Or, occasionally, they will receive a pop-up on their computer informing them that there are some technical issues that need to be addressed.

With the pop-up, if people click on it, the computer locks up and people are instructed to purchase an iTunes card then contact Microsoft 18 by phone. If people are contacted by phone, they are asked for personal information, such as credit card information.

"If you call the number from the pop-up, you will speak with a scammer who will attempt to get the iTunes card numbers from you and you will be out whatever amount of money was on the cards," said Tvrdik.

He said Microsoft is aware of these scams and have posted information on its website regarding the phone calls people have been receiving.

The information states that "Microsoft does not make unsolicited phone calls to help you fix your computer. In this scam, cybercriminals call you and claim to be from Microsoft Tech Support. They offer to help solve your computer problems. Once the crooks have gained your trust, they attempt to steal and damage your computer with malware including viruses and spyware.

"Although law enforcement can trace phone numbers, perpetrators often use pay phones, disposable cell phones or stolen cell phone numbers. It's better to avoid being conned rather than try to repair damage afterwards.

"Treat all unsolicited phone calls with skepticism. Do not provide personal information. If you receive an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft Tech Support, hang up. We do not make these kinds of calls," said Microsoft representatives.

Tvrdik stressed again not to give out any personal information unless you know for sure who you are giving it to. Another investigator with the sheriff's office called the number and asked for information and the person on the other end would not give him any. He questioned what was wrong and why they needed the information. Tvrdik said the scammer on the phone ultimately ended up threatening the investigator during the call. The phone call then ended with no resolve.

Tvrdik said scammers will often resort to making threats if the person they are calling doesn't do what is asked or doesn't give the information they want.

He wants the public to be aware of these scams and to also know that law enforcement is doing as much as it can to stop the scammers.

If you have questions or if you think you are being scammed, call law enforcement immediately. The sheriff's office can be reached at (320) 762-8151 and the Alexandria Police Department can be reached at (320) 763-6631.