Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Dec. 12

Suspicious person, male trying to get a hammer, person one claims he was living here and wants stuff back, was not able to get ahold of other party, was advised to contact him by phone and work it out, gave ride to another location, Carlos.

Crash with two or more vehicles, comp reporting someone backed into her vehicle and she needs report, Garfield.

Fight/assault, wants nephew removed, comp stated nephew is not paying bills or helping around the house, he does not have a job and sleeps all day, she wants him to move out of the house, advised of eviction and HRO procedures, Carlos.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Dec. 12

Suspicious activity, comp stating there are two girls working and there is a male there inside watching male and making him feel uneasy, like he wants him to leave, comp is plowing snow, gave ride to Super 8.

Assault, comp stating two guys just broke in and assaulted him.

Public assist, comp is a pilot and is scheduled to land here at about 4:50, he is requesting an officer go check the runway and call him back with a quick report (if plowed/slippery), advised of conditions.

Hit and run, parking lot, Evergreen Ln.

Juvenile trouble, spoke with parent over the phone, parent called back and wants it investigated further.

Juvenile trouble, happened outside of school.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Property damage crash, minor, S Broadway St.

Criminal damage to property, appears to be a bullet hole in window.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, help with Holiday Train.

Property damage crash, minor two-vehicle crash, 7th Ave E/S Mckay Ave.

Fraud, credit card fraud, party is not out any money.

Suspicious activity, human resources received a phone call message that they believe was odd, children are clean, and seem to be healthy and well fed, apartment is clean and no sign of drug use.

Property damage crash, comp believes his truck was hit at Fleet Farm last Wednesday, insurance wanted it reported that this vehicle was possibly struck.

Hit and run, green Kia hit back of comps truck, drove away, no damage to his vehicle, 22nd Ave E/30th Ave E.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp received scam letter including a vehicle plate and does not believe it is hers, company seems official, the plate entered in the car was theirs and sold awhile back, she will look into getting the plate transferred.

Theft, comp is missing some property from his storage unit.

Property damage crash, minor crash, 3rd Ave E/Maple St.

Property damage crash, comp stating someone plowing snow scratched his truck, Hawthorne St.

Hit and run, someone hit comp’s vehicle at school today, will check school cameras for possible hit/run vehicle, Jefferson St.

Public assist, comp just released from jail and is requesting a ride somewhere.

Public assist, comp stating someone left with her car an hour ago for a test drive and have not come back yet, comp stating the man had kids with him and also left his truck running in her driveway.

911 hangup, small child talking in the phone, child playing with the phone.

Theft, someone stole comp’s wallet, she found wallet.

Public assist, keys are locked in her car with a 3-year-old inside, owner unlocked vehicle prior to arrival.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.