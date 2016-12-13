City bumps levy up 2.75 percent

At its meeting Monday night, the Alexandria City Council unanimously approved a 2017 levy increase of 2.75 percent, which is one-quarter of a percent less than the $6.47 million preliminary levy approved in September.

If the value of your home stays the same, you can expect a decrease of 2.38 percent in your taxes, according to information presented at the city's truth in taxation hearing.

City Assessor Reed Heidelberger provided examples: A resident living in a home valued at $115,800 can expect the value to rise to $120,200 next year and they will pay $1,178 in real estate taxes — $5 more than this year, a 0.4 percent increase. The city's portion of the tax will increase 2.9 percent, from $374 to $385.

Increases for the city's portion of the tax bills on other residential properties listed as examples ranged from 2.2 percent to 3.2 percent.

Owners of commercial-industrial property can expect their city taxes to drop between 1 and 3 percent. Someone with that kind of property valued at $497,900, for example, will pay $3,775 in city taxes instead of $3,853, a decrease of $78 or 2 percent.

The city's 2017 budget was set at just over $11.8 million, or 1.8 percent more than this year's budget.

As in past years, the police department accounts for the biggest share of the budget, about one third of it or $2.98 million, a 4 percent increase from this year.

Other items in the general fund are set to receive the following (current amounts are in parenthesis): general government — $2.4 million ($2.27 million), streets — $1.22 million ($1.5 million), parks — $712,100 ($722,550), Runestone Community Center — $629,500 ($657,00), fire protection — $401,450 ($409,630), building department — $276,905, ($233,410), airport — $161,000 ($117,700), Lakes Area Recreation — $80,001 ($77,747), engineering — $50,000 (unchanged), animal control — $25,100 (unchanged), senior center — $12,500 (unchanged), and emergency management — $8,500 ($7,900).

The city's top five revenue sources for 2017 are tax levy — $3.63 million, local government aid — $1.48 million, payment in lieu of taxes from Alexandria Light and Power — just over $1 million, Runestone Community Center ice rental — $475,000, and building permit fees — $375,000.

The city expects to transfer $225,000 in profits from the two city-owned liquor stores to the general fund, the same amount as this year.

The budget includes 1.5 percent wage increases for employees and police officers.

The final numbers are very close to the preliminary amounts that were adopted in September. Expenses increased $82,400 and revenues increased $85,284.

A public hearing took place before the budget and levy were approved but no one from the public spoke.

Are taxes high here?

City Administrator Marty Schultz compared Alexandria's tax rate to 22 other regional cities and it was the fourth lowest. The average tax bill on a $150,000 home was $872 in other regional cities but in Alexandria, it dropped from $630 this year to $615 in 2017.