5 things to know from city council

At its Monday meeting, it scheduled a public hearing to amend, by ordinance, 17 sections of the charter, including six that failed to receive unanimous approval in past council meetings dating back to December 2014.

The hearing will take place Monday, Jan. 23 at City Hall at 7:15 p.m.

A public notice detailing the changes will be printed in the newspaper on Jan. 4.

One amendment concerns terms of office — allowing the five council members and the mayor to serve terms of four years, which they have been doing for many years, instead of two years.

Another amendment that failed would allow the council to follow the current version of Robert's Rules of Order for meetings or alternate rules of procedures as determined at the first meeting of the year, instead of Robert's Rules of Order Revised.

Other amendments that will be reconsidered would allow the council to create, eliminate or combine departments; redefine the Board of Public Works; eliminate a section of code related to the police department because it's included in other parts of the charter; and allow the council to create divisions and offices within departments and alter their power and duties.

Eleven other amendments will be considered that have not been previously acted on. They cover several topics, from defining the roles of subordinate officers to allowing the council to furnish bonds or insurance coverage as additional security for city officials who are responsible for the safekeeping of money.

One amendment simply fixes a typo that allows the city hold hold special elections instead of special "electoins."

New bar

The council issued an on-sale and Sunday liquor license to the new owners of Jerry's Bar and Grill — JJ's Alexandria, LLC, represented by Jay Johnson and Julie Bigger.

They purchased the bar from Gail and Bill Murray, who have owned it for 24 years, and are planning to open as early as Jan. 2.

The new bar, located at 530 County Road 22 NW, will be named Redbird's Sports Grill.

Johnson told the council that they plan to add between eight and 12 large-screen TVs and try to make Redbird's a neighborhood, family friendly sports bar.

The bar plans to stay open until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, possibly until midnight if big sports games are still going on, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Johnson said the bar plans to keep the menu simple. "We'll do easy things but do them well," he said.

New police officer

Police Chief Rick Wyffels introduced the council to his department's newest officer: Elliott Draz.

Draz, who has lived in Alexandria since 2012, was working for the Starbuck Police Department when he saved a woman from drowning on Lake Minnewaska last month.

Draz responded to a 911 call about the woman, who was reported missing out on the water. He

used an aluminum fishing boat to paddle out to the woman, who was about 100 yards from shore near the Water's Edge restaurant.

Using his flashlight to scan the water, he spotted the woman just as she went under the water and brought her to safety. She was in the hospital in serious condition for several days but is now out of the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, said Wyffels.

Draz, a graduate from the Alexandria Technical and Community College's law enforcement program, comes from a family with roots in law enforcement. His father was a police officer in St. Paul.

Lights too bright?

The city's highway committee reviewed a concern from a couple of residents who think the new LED streetlights in downtown Broadway are too bright.

Scott Deitz of Alexandria Light and Power said it's possible to install a dimmer on the lights but the cost would be $66,000. He also told the city that the dimming may not greatly affect how bright the lights are because the look of the lights is a function of the color, which is set at 3500 Kelvin.

City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven brought the item up as informational only and no council action was taken.

RCC open house

The open house at the Runestone Community Center, which was postponed because of bad weather, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. A ribbon-cutting for the new improvements will take place at 4:30 p.m.

User groups will conduct demonstrations on the west rink and there will be informational displays set up regarding the energy upgrades made at the RCC and other city facilities.