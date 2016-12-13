Council approves rec agreement

Here are some odds and ends not previously reported in other council stories.

Recreation agreement

The council agreed to amend a joint powers agreement between the city, Alexandria Township, LaGrand Township and the Alexandria School District with Lakes Area Recreation.

The dollar amount the city and townships pay was increased $1 per capita. The townships will pay $6.50 per resident and the city will pay $5.50, which will increase the city's LAR contribution from $71,748 to $85,683.

The school district's contribution is $58,292 annually.

Highway committee items

At the recommendation of the city's highway committee, the council agreed to install "No Through Traffic" signs in the parking lot of the Cornerstone building on North Nokomis Street to eliminate cut-through traffic; and add a 10 MPH speed limit sign in the alley between 10th and 11th Ave west of Fillmore Street.

A motion to restrict vehicle parking on the 200 block of Hawthorne Street near the McCarten Law Office by adding one-hour parking signs for the southern half of the west side of Hawthorne Street failed by a rare 0-5 vote.

The highway committee recommended approval as a way to give police officers a tool for dealing with young people who were parking there for long periods of time and causing noise and litter problems.

Council members voted the idea down, saying it was an enforcement issue, not a parking issue. They said that it would just move the problem to another part of town.

Bellanca building repairs

The council accepted a bid of $8,800 from Nova Fire Protection to repair the sprinkler system in the Ballanca building.

The money will come out of the Airport Development Fund, which is used for capital expenditures.

The building's current fire system is out of date. Its water shutoff valve is frozen in the open position because of rust so the system can't be drained and inspected, according to Todd Roth, airport manager.

Firefighter benefits

Alexandria volunteer firefighters will receive an increase of 3 percent in their annual retirement benefit, increasing the amount to $7,725 per year of service.

The city expects to cover the cost through an investment fund that's set up for the Alexandria Firefighter Relief Association. Because the investments will cover the cost, the city shouldn't have to put any more money into the fund for next year.

Tech college bonds

The council agreed to amend its industrial development bond agreement with Alexandria Technical and Community College Foundation that helped finance the Foundation Hall student housing in 2011.

The foundation and Bell Bank have now reached an agreement to refinance the existing principal on the bond. Since the city acted as the issuer of the debt, the city must also approve any changes.

The city has no obligation toward the repayment of the bond. It is only serving as a conduit for the financing.

Compensation plan update

The council agreed to update the classification and compensation structure for city employees, adding the 1.5 percent wage increase previously approved by the council.

It also replaced "cost of living" language with "general wage increase" to make it consistent with the wording approved for the police department union agreements.

Rating performance language was updated and reference to a two-year implementation schedule was removed because it no longer applies.

The changes were recommended by the city's personnel committee.

In related action, the council approved a new hiring policy that spells out the general framework for filling positions — job postings, promoting qualified candidates working for the city, candidate screening and selecting exempt, nonexempt and seasonal, part-time employees.

Council member Virgil Batesole voted against the measure. He said the city can't legally give discretionary authority to other people to hire city employees.

City Attorney Tom Jacobson said the city, as a charter city, does have the right to establish procedures for hiring employees.

The policy also establishes exempt and nonexempt positions.

Data practices policies

The council tabled a personnel committee recommendation to update its data practices policy.

A section that was supposed to provide examples of confidential data was incomplete.

The policy calls to appoint City Administrator Marty Schultz as the responsible authority for data practice policy and procedures. He would help create procedures to identify which employees will have access to nonpublic data and develop policies for safeguarding the data.

Under state law, government entities are required to have two policies about access to government data — one explaining the rights of the public and the other explaining the rights of data subjects.

The new policies would replace those adopted in 2000.

Travel expenses

The council approved changes for reimbursing non-union employers who are traveling within the state on city business. The issue was tabled at the previous council meeting because the changes as initially written, would have included elected officials. Council members wanted to keep those rates separate.

The updated policy uses per diem rates for non-local travel and the amounts will vary depending on the employee's destination. The 2016 rates are $11 for breakfast, $12 for lunch and $23 for dinner. The new policy also stays current with standard out-state continental U.S. rates, known as CONUS. A partial day meal allowance would be paid if less than a full day of travel is used.

Right now, meal expenses are reimbursed based on a fixed amount per meal substantiated with receipts.

Batesole voted against the changes, saying that sections in the policy did not state if they applied to exempt or nonexempt employees.

Solar energy ordinance

The council approved final action to amend city code that regulates solar energy systems.

The ordinance permits, as an accessory use, solar energy systems while protecting the health, safety and welfare of residents and their properties.

It establishes standards for height, location, setbacks, coverage and feeder lines. Building-integrated solar energy systems are exempt from the requirements.

Boards and committees

The council continued the process of appointing people to the city's boards, committees and commissions. A full list will be printed when the selections are complete.

License renewals

The council approved the following licenses for 2017: garbage hauler — Alex Rubbish and Recycling, Osakis Silo Repair, West Central Sanitation; off-sale beer — All Stop, Cub Foods, Elden's Fresh Foods, Alexandria Hampton Inn and Suites, Holiday Stationstores (three locations), Pilot Travel Center, Simonson Station, Sunnies, Super America, Walmart; on-sale beer — Art Bar 39, Great Hunan, Grand Arbor; on-street loading zone — Juettner Motors; pawnbrokers — Viking Pawn; peddlers — B-Pop Kettle Korn; set-up liquor — Grand Arbor; tobacco — All Stop, Casey's General Store, Cash Wise Liquor, Cub Foods, Cenex, Holiday Stationstores (three locations), King Tobacco, Mills Fleet Farm, Pilot Travel Center, Sunnies, Super America (two locations), Walgreen's, Walmart, Zorbaz; wine — AAAA Theatre, Art Bar 39, Great Hunan and Grand Arbor.