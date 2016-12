The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is one of two that travel across Canada and the U.S. in November and December. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

Kelly Prescott (right), along with Colin James and the rest of the band, perform for a crowd Monday at the Alexandria stop of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train. Audience members were encouraged to bring donations for the local food bank. The Alexandria stop was one of about 150 shows that will take place across Canada and the U.S. in November and December to help feed the hungry. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

