Meet the new Pet of the Week: Thalan (w/video)

Thalan is a 1 to 2 year old male cat.

The LAHS says, "Thalan is an incredible cat! He is very affectionate guy who loves to give kisses. Once you set him on your lap, he will nuzzle right in for attention. "

If you are interested in adopting Thalan, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.