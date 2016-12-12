Three from Glenwood injured in crash

Heidi Dusosky, 41, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Montana east on I-94 about 9:49 a.m. when a tractor-trailer merged into the left lane to avoid hitting a car braking in front of the truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The semi-truck hit the Montana, which spun and struck the cable barrier in the median of I-94. The truck also ended up in the median on top of the cable barrier.

Heidi Dusosky, along with passengers Gabrielle Dusosky, 19, and Robert Dusosky, 21, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver, Justin Hill, 31 of Fairfield, Idaho, was not injured.

The Highway Patrol report described the road conditions as icy.