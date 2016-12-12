Grant County man accused of trying to kidnap wife on I-94

About 1:45 a.m., sheriff's deputies and Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a domestic dispute and an attempted kidnapping on Interstate 94.

Jason Morimoto, 32, of rural Grant County was somehow able to stop his estranged wife while she was driving on I-94, the release stated. "He implied the use of a firearm and forced her into his vehicle," the release read.

His wife managed to escape and flee on foot as officers arrived. Morimoto sped away in his vehicle, and officers chased him until hazardous road and weather conditions, as well as his reckless driving, deterred them, the release said.

Traverse County sheriff's deputies later found Morimoto in their jurisdiction, and he fled from them, driving into a field before fleeing on foot, the release said.

Officers determined that Morimoto had asked a nearby homeowner to take him to Sanford Wheaton Medical Center, and that's where he was ultimately arrested without incident, the release said.

Morimoto was treated for mild frostbite and was then booked into the Otter Tail County Jail. He was held on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault, fifth-degree assault, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, violating a protection order and making terroristic threats.