    UPDATE: A jingling success - volunteers still needed

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 10:42 a.m.
    Marcus Decker from Ashby plays the piano and sings during the 68th annual Jingle Bells Telethon. Decker was a recipient of a Jingle Bells basket when he was just a baby. You can read his story by clicking on the following link: http://www.echopress.com/news/4173970-giving-back-jingle-bells (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)1 / 3
    A couple members of the Lucky Star 4-H club present a $200 donation to Tom E Lee, who was accepting on-air donations during the annual Jingle Bells telethon. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press) 2 / 3
    Students from Schutz Tae Kwon Do show off their skills on stage at the Jingle Bells Telethon. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)3 / 3

    It was another successful year for the Jaycees Jingle Bells Telethon. The 68th annual event took place Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Lake Geneva Christian Center in Alexandria. Nearly 45 acts performed during the five-hour event. Donations were still coming in Saturday night, so the number isn't finalized yet. So far, the telethon raised more than $88,000. Money raised from the event is used to purchase toy and food baskets, which are delivered to Douglas and surrounding counties. Drivers are still needed for deliveries. Anyone interested in helping is asked to go to H. Boyd Nelson, 3800 Minnesota Street. Volunteers can stop by until 3 p.m. or until the last route goes out. For information about deliveries, contact Kathy Schlosser at (320) 491-6815. For more information about Jingle Bells or to donate, visit the Jingle Bells website at www.jinglebellsalexandria.org

    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
