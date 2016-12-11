UPDATE: A jingling success - volunteers still needed

It was another successful year for the Jaycees Jingle Bells Telethon. The 68th annual event took place Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Lake Geneva Christian Center in Alexandria. Nearly 45 acts performed during the five-hour event. Donations were still coming in Saturday night, so the number isn't finalized yet. So far, the telethon raised more than $88,000. Money raised from the event is used to purchase toy and food baskets, which are delivered to Douglas and surrounding counties. Drivers are still needed for deliveries. Anyone interested in helping is asked to go to H. Boyd Nelson, 3800 Minnesota Street. Volunteers can stop by until 3 p.m. or until the last route goes out. For information about deliveries, contact Kathy Schlosser at (320) 491-6815. For more information about Jingle Bells or to donate, visit the Jingle Bells website at www.jinglebellsalexandria.org.