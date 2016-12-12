A jingling success w/video

Marcus Decker from Ashby plays the piano and sings during the 68th annual Jingle Bells Telethon. Decker was a recipient of a Jingle Bells basket when he was just a baby. You can read his story by clicking on the following link: http://www.echopress.com/news/4173970-giving-back-jingle-bells (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)

It was another successful year for the Jaycees Jingle Bells Telethon. The 68th annual event took place Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Lake Geneva Christian Center in Alexandria. Nearly 45 acts performed during the five-hour event. Donations were still coming in Saturday night, so the number isn't finalized yet. So far, the telethon raised more than $88,000. Money raised from the event is used to purchase toy and food baskets, which are delivered to Douglas and surrounding counties. For more information about Jingle Bells or to donate, visit the Jingle Bells website at www.jinglebellsalexandria.org.