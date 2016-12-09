Echo Press wins 17 awards in state newspaper contest

The newspaper was notified of individual and newspaper awards in contest categories but won't learn of the specific place in those categories until the Jan. 26 MNA award banquet.

The Echo Press won several awards that involve the entire newspaper team, including one of the most coveted awards, General Excellence.

The category recognizes the balanced excellence of the newspaper as a whole. Judges consider depth, breadth and quality of news coverage; quality of advertising, both classified and display; quality of editorial page with particular attention to relevance to community; quantity and quality of pictorial material; and overall appearance of the newspaper.

The Echo Press' website also earned an award, based on the following criteria: content (quality of news and editorial matter); navigation (ease of finding and retrieving information from the website); visual and design (layout, use of graphics, photographs, animation, color and other visuals); advertising (innovative strategies and/or evidence of revenue generation); and community (demonstration that the website fulfills a "community gatekeeper" role). The newspaper's website was randomly visited by judges a minimum of three times.

Other awards under the Echo Press flag include Headline Writing, General Reporting, Advertising Excellence, Typography and Design, Sports Reporting, Editorial Portfolio (based on up to seven editorials during the contest period), Editorial Page as a Whole, and Classified Ad Section.

Several Echo Press employees also earned individual awards, including Lowell Anderson — News Photo; Will Benson — Sports Story; Tina McMillan, Jeremy Krebs and the creative department — Self Promotion or House Ad; Jody Hanson — Best Advertisement; Shelly Beaulieu and Raeshel Betterman — Advertising Campaign; Hanson and Betterman — Use of Color in Advertising; and Izzy Rusch — Best Advertisement.

Also, the Osakis Review, which the Echo Press staff also produces, earned two MNA awards — website, and Self Promotion or House Ad to Lynn Mounsdon.

The 2016 awards cover a specific timeline, Sept. 1, 2015, through Aug. 31, 2016.