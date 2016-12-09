According to a press release, the Alexandra Police Department and the Alexandria Fire Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Unumb Drive about 3:23 a.m.

When officers arrived, smoke was billowing out the second story windows. Officers were able to get five children out of the home. The children told officers their mother was still inside the residence.

“The three little ones were upstairs and the two older ones were in the basement,” Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Karrow said. “They did have working smoke detectors and the three little ones were woken up by the smoke detectors...Then they went to a neighbor’s after they got out, and that’s when they let us know that their mom was unaccounted for.”

Officers were able to see where the residence was burning and tell firefighters as they arrived. Once inside, firefighters found the fire in the lower level of the home and found an unresponsive woman with visible burns.

The 34-year-old woman was removed from the home and taken to North Ambulance staff by officers, deputies and fire personnel. The victim was transported to Douglas County Hospital and then flown to Hennepin County Medical Center via Life Link helicopter.

“It was actually awesome response by the police and fire department,” Karrow said. “It’s not very often you get a house fire around here where you have a viable victim. The last update I got is that they think she will make it. That’s huge that the police and fire departments made a save.”

The children were 5, 8, 11, 16 and 17 years old. The American Red Cross has been notified and is assisting the family.

“We also got teddy bears to the kids and got ahold of grandma,” Karrow said. “She took them in to be evaluated, and as far as I know, everything is OK with them.” The residence was a connected townhome, and officers and deputies evacuated adjoining residences as well. Unumb Drive is just off of Douglas County Road 82, east of Nokomis Street.

The fire started in the kitchen and investigators are still working to determine the cause. The residence was valued at approximately $150,000 with an estimated 75 percent being damaged due to fire, smoke and water.

The victim’s name had not yet been released.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and is working in coordination with Alexandria Police and Alexandria Fire to investigate.Assisting the Alexandria Police Department and Alexandria Fire Department were the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance and Life Link.