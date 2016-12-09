Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, Dec. 8

Public assist, party has complaints with Douglas County Public Works, county ditch mower caused damaged to his property, located on the north side of CR 14 about five miles east of Miltona.

Check welfare of person, has no heat, food or running water, living there on his own, caller would like him checked on, all OK, has wood heat and food, gets water from neighbor, can go to mother's house in Hoffman if necessary, Kensington.

Fraud, comp gave out some personal information and thinks he may have been scammed by someone posing as a Dish TV representative, comp has put a hold on his card and has been monitoring his accounts, has not had a financial loss, info only at this time, Carlos.

Public assist, has questions regarding her mother in Evansville and physical welfare issues, comp thinks a family member is possibly using drugs and had questions about what to do, Evansville.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Suspicious activity, Chevy Silverado in the parking lot, snow covering the license plate, all OK.

Suspicious activity, unfamiliar vehicle to the trailer park, person walking around looking in other vehicles.

911 hangup, no answer on callback, cleaning person on scene, thought she was having issues with the alarm.

Crash with two or more vehicles, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Telephone calls/harassment, complaint of harassing text messages, advised comp to block the phone number or get an HRO, person calling is from Florida.

Traveler’s aid, to Super 8 for a room.

Juvenile trouble.

Public assist, ex-employee will not leave the premises,sitting outside in a red vehicle, person one was terminated from the business yesterday and will not leave until she gets her check, manager advised that the comps paycheck would be mailed on the next pay period, advised comp that she needed to leave the property, State Hwy 29 S.

Property damage crash, crash at intersection, no injuries, 4th Ave E/Kenwood St.

Check welfare of person, says brother is trying to call 911 and keeps getting hung up on, is detoxing off of alcohol.

Telephone calls/harassment, would like to speak with officer regarding some harassing calls, called phone number given by comp and they stated they have no idea who she is and no one else uses her phone, advised comp if calls continue to contact the PD.

Property damage crash, passerby saw a white or grey passenger vehicle go off the road and hit a road sign, Deerwood Dr NE.

Public assist, comp has questions regarding parental rights, comp wanted info on HRO that is in place for his daughter and the suspect may be at the mother's house when daughter is staying there.

Property damage crash, minor, no injuries, Broadway St.

Theft, female shoplifter in the office.

HRO violation, not in progress, comp is out of state but receiving communication from ex.

Suicide threat, suicidal female, no direct threats made, person stated she is going to see her doctor in the morning.

