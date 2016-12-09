They reacted to the Dec. 2 report with guarded optimism and with strong opinions on how the surplus should be used.

"One of the reasons for this surplus is that spending in health and human services programs are lower than expected, which is encouraging," said Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria. "Going forward, we need to attempt to fix the Democrats' MNsure/Obamacare problem and look to provide relief to hard working Minnesotans."

"It's good to see our economy is heading in the right direction, but it's also a bit surprising to see surpluses continue at a time the ag sector is facing significant challenges," said Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck. "The big thing is tax relief should be a top priority with surplus dollars in the upcoming biennium, along with putting more money toward improving our roads and bridges."

News of the surplus prompted city leaders to renew their call for Gov. Mark Dayton to call for a special session this month.

"The time is ripe for a special session," said Sara Carlson, mayor of Alexandria and president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities. "Something needs to be done quickly about health insurance, and a special session would provide an opportunity to also take action on the tax and bonding bills that failed to pass last session."

Carlson added that communities across the state are coping with the negative effects caused by the lack of state action on taxes and capital investment.

"Many cities are facing property tax increases, due in large part to the fact that local government aid has remained stagnant while costs continue to go up," she said. "Without a bonding bill, communities are unable to proceed with important construction projects that are key to improving infrastructure and bringing economic growth."

The tax bill, which passed with strong bipartisan support in the Legislature but was ultimately vetoed by Dayton due to a drafting error last spring, included a $20 million increase in LGA, as well as additional tax relief for farmers, businesses and students.

The Legislature also came close to an agreement on a bonding bill that included millions of dollars for infrastructure needs statewide, including $133 million for grant and loan programs that help cities pay for expensive upgrades to their water treatment facilities. However, the bonding bill failed to pass by the end-of-session deadline.

"The governor and Legislature can get a positive start on the new year by holding a special session now," Carlson said. "Fixing MNsure and addressing the unfinished business on taxes and bonding would send a positive message that they can work together and do what needs to be done to help communities and families all across the state."

Budget details

Myron Frans, commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget, said that the latest budget projection shows that overall, the state economy looks a lot like the national economy: Growing, but at a slower pace than many want.

The current two-year budget is expected to end June 30 with a $678 million balance. The new revenues from the growing economy and lower spending for the next two years would produce the $1.4 billion surplus.

However, there will be demands on the money, such as calls for higher spending in many areas and a push for tax cuts.

Dayton will use the figures to draw up a budget plan he must present to lawmakers next month. An updated budget report later in February will allow Dayton to tweak his proposal with the latest information. His revised budget plan and newest economic report will form the basis for the Republican-controlled Legislature to write its version of a two-year budget.

The current budget is about $42 billion.

For the next two years, state taxes are expected to be down $467 million from early projections. Sales tax revenues are the biggest loser, $428 million, with property taxes expected to be down $36 million and corporate taxes should fall $4 million.

• • •

Forum News Service Reporter Don Davis contributed to this story.

Budget report highlights

-- Tax receipts are expected to fall $467 million from earlier estimates.

-- State spending should drop $152 million.

-- Looking out through 2021, the state should keep a budget surplus.

-- Minnesota wages should continue to grow about 4 percent to 5 percent a year.