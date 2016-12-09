Holiday Train to stop in Alexandria

Musical performers Kelly Prescott and Colin James will sing holiday music from the train between 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The shows are free.

As in year's past, two trains are traveling coast-to-coast under the Holiday Train banner and about 150 shows will take place across Canada and the U.S. in November and December.

The program not only spreads the joy of the holidays through brightly decorated trains and musical performances, but it also helps feed the hungry by collecting donations for local food shelves.

"For nearly 20 years, CP has watched communities turn out to enjoy a wonderful event while taking a stand against hunger," said E. Hunter Harrison, CP's CEO. "We are proud of the role the Holiday Train plays, but more importantly, we're proud of the people and the families that come out year after year to help their neighbors. They're the reason we keep bringing the train back."

Residents are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash/check donations to the Holiday Train.

Every pound of food and dollars raised at each stop stays with the local food bank to help those in need. Since 1999 the program has raised more than $12 million and 3.9 million pounds of food.

About the performers

From the prairies of Saskatchewan to stages throughout the world, Colin James has shared his talent with some of the greatest and most influential musicians of all time.

His career spans more than 25 years and he's recorded 18 albums. A Juno Award winning singer-songwriter, James plays a variety of musical styles, from rock and rhythm and blues to swing revival and jump blues.

"Since I was a child, I've always been a romantic about the railway," James noted in a news release. "Spending a couple of weeks on a train and pulling into some of these idyllic towns will not only be a new experience for me, but a fantastic way to ring in the Christmas season."

Kelly Prescott is a "from the cradle" country singer. She hails from two musically renowned family lines that span three generations.

Her website notes: "When her voice is blended with steel guitars and fiddles, country music lovers from way-back-when hear a kindred soul. When she spins the dial forward a few decades, it's clear she's part of a new generation that's making new sounds and big waves."