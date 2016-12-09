ATCC Foundation honors Philanthropists of the Year

The individual Philanthropist of the Year Award recipient is Edward Parkhurst of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. After 22 years of marriage, Parkhurst lost his wife, Shari, who was a graduate of the Medical Lab Technician program at ATCC. To honor her memory, and to keep her name alive in the college where she excelled, he established the "Shari Parkhurst Scholarship."

The scholarship is awarded each year to a student in the MLT program. Every year on Shari's birthday, Parkhurst writes and sends a check to the ATCC Foundation to award the current year's scholarship.

The business Philanthropist of the Year Award was presented to Jon Ballou, president and CEO of Douglas Machine Inc. in Alexandria. Douglas Machine Inc. has supported ATCC for almost 30 years through cash gifts, in-kind gifts and service of its employees.

Kevin Huwe, a machine tool technology instructor, shared his thoughts about Douglas Machine's generosity: "Douglas Machine has always been givers to the program and our students. Their commitment and gifts range from very generous cash donations, employee participation in our advisory board, various metals and the latest tools. Many of their employees once walked the halls of ATCC, and that's why it's such a great partnership. The Machine Tool Technology program is one of the largest in the state because of the outstanding support and dedication of many organizations like Douglas Machine Inc."