More snow, frigid temps on the way

Winds as strong as 44 mph reduced visibility and forced the cancellation of most high school sports and many community events in the region Tuesday night.

One postponed event, the ribbon-cutting at the Runestone Community Center, will be held Dec. 20.

As much as 14 inches of snow fell in northwest Minnesota from the same storm.

Tony Zaleski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, said West-Central Minnesota can expect more snow this weekend. That will be followed by the first bitter cold temps of the winter.

Snow is expected starting late Tuesday morning and could last into Sunday morning with a few inches of accumulation, Zaleski said. The heaviest snow is expected in southern Minnesota.

High temps will likely be in the single digits and may not get above zero Tuesday and Wednesday, Zaleski said.

"The Arctic hammer is coming down for sure," Zaleski said.