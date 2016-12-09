Stress relief from furry friends

But Wednesday, Dec. 7, marked the end of his career, and he spent it the way every dog dreams of — by receiving endless attention.

The attention came from Alexandria Technical and Community College students who needed a break from studying for finals. In all, four dogs visited the college, and the visit was organized by the school's counseling center.

"It was unbelievable the response we had from the kids today," Munsch said. "They just kind of all came over and everybody was smiling and petting. And the dogs were very responsive to them."

ATCC student Morghan Mitchell, who is preparing for three finals as well as a final essay, says that she knew the dogs would bring a bit of stress relief.

"I think dogs are such a comfort to people not only because they provide relief to us and endless snuggles, but because it feels that sometimes they know us better than we know ourselves," she said. "They can sense when we are sad or stressed. When we just need a break from any sort of interaction and we aren't emotionally able to handle it, they are always there to comfort us."

Rita Lotti, owner of 11-year-old therapy dog Mazie, says that doing things like visiting ATCC or spending time with hospice patients is rewarding for both of them.

"She really enjoys it and she gets excited every time we're going to do it," Lotti said. "Dogs are such a great ice breaker and most people have good memories of their own dogs. It's a great way of communicating with people and their families."

Though Murphy is retiring, Munsch says it's possible he will continue to visit with students. She noted that dogs can sense things humans cannot, and that knowing hospice patients were sick was taking a toll on him. The experiences the pair has had will always be remembered.

"He's had many many clients," Munsch said. "We've made some wonderful friends and he loved it. He'd lay his nose on their wheelchair by their feet. He'd read them. He knew exactly where their rooms were. Once we'd visit a couple times he'd start bonding with them."

Though the decision to retire Murphy after Wednesday was difficult, Munsch knows it was time.

"Murphy was kind of indicating he was done, and we have to be advocates for dogs because obviously they can't speak," she said. "I know my dog well so I kind of made the decision for him. And I think it's the right one."