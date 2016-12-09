City presents 'wish list' to legislators

At a special meeting Wednesday, council members met with Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, and Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake to go over their priorities.

At the top of the list — water quality regulations.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is trying to implement new standards for wastewater discharge, which could cost cities millions of dollars. City Administrator Marty Schultz said the Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District may have to spend $10 to $14 million on a new treatment facility in the next three to four years to make the upgrades to comply with new phosphorus standards.

The cost of such upgrades are paid through user fees and levies collected through the city and townships based on tax capacity. The city of Alexandria, which is already paying ALASD $600,000 annually, Schultz said, would likely end up paying for about half of the additional costs.

If the stricter standards would make a difference in improving water quality, Alexandria and the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities wouldn't be opposed to them said Mayor Sara Carlson, who is also president of the coalition.

"But there's no good science behind this," she said. "It's just numbers they threw out and they don't make sense. It's really frustrating what could happen if these new standards are passed."

Westrom said since the new standards don't provide cities with any funding for compliance, they amount to unfunded mandates. He encouraged Alexandria and other cities to unite against the new rules and let the MPCA and the Legislature know their objections.

Ingebrigtsen said this isn't the Legislature's "first rodeo" with the MPCA overstepping its statutory authority. He said it's good that smaller cities are voicing their concerns.

Schultz said that the MPCA has scheduled a public information meeting at Douglas County Public Works at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to talk about ALASD's phosphorus discharge into Lake Winona. A 30-day process for gathering public input started Dec. 5.

Bonding bill

Alexandria's second priority is for the Legislature to pass a bonding bill.

Carlson noted a lot of good work was done last session in drafting a bill that contained funding for wastewater infrastructure and roads and bridges but it ultimately did not pass.

Westrom agreed there was "a lot of pent-up need" for water quality assistance. The problem, he said, is the MPCA keeps moving the bar on drinking water standards, which requires more and more investments from small cities.

"At some point, good enough has to be good enough and not perfect," Westrom said.

Local government aid

Alexandria and the coalition want the Legislature to restore local government aid to the 2002 funding levels, increasing it to $45.5 million statewide.

Alexandria received $1,471,793 in LGA this year and would have received $1,525,521 in the tax bill that was vetoed last session. The $54,000 increase represents about 1 percent of the city's tax levy, said Schultz, which, he added, may seem small but would still make a difference.

Carlson and Westrom agreed on the need to increase LGA but disagreed on how to accomplish it.

Westrom said that Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth consume about 40 percent of the LGA budget. He said the LGA amounts for "mammoth cities" should be capped at some point, forcing those cities to "live on their own."

Carlson said picking a fight with the Twin Cities over LGA would not help the ultimate goal of increasing it. "We still need the Twin Cities to survive," she said. "Trying to eliminate their LGA funding is the wrong approach."

RCC expansion

As it did last session, Alexandria is seeking $4 million in the bonding bill to expand the Runestone Community Center and add a third rink. This would pay for half of the project. The city and privately raised funds would cover the rest of the cost.

The third rink would be added to the southwest side of the RCC and could be used for ice and dry floor events. Plans also call for an expanded lobby, locker and changing rooms, restrooms, office and a zamboni room.

Construction could take place as soon as 2018.

The city made significant energy efficient upgrades at the RCC this past summer and the work that was done will accommodate future expansion, Schultz said. He added that usage is up at the RCC and a new flooring system will allow it to offer ice time in April and May.

Other priorities

Other issues the council asked Ingebrigtsen and Westrom to support:

• Exclude the first $150,000 of value of a property from the commercial-industrial property tax.

• Provide cities with the authority to issue a street maintenance or improvement fee.

• Avoid the ongoing use of general fund revenues for transportation.

• Repeal language that requires the state to pay 50 percent of light rail operating expenses. Also, support the creation of metro area revenue sources to pay for metro transit so long as it's part of a comprehensive transportation package that addresses roads and bridges.