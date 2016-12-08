Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Dec. 7

Check welfare of person, complainant got a report that person one is possibly stabbing himself, would like him checked on, person one left with a friend, he is not suicidal, female will have him call if he needs help, Alex.

Theft, reporting theft of three propane tanks from their property, missing three 500-gallon propane tanks, suspects a person that rents out their property has them, comp is going to follow up with renter and will get back to law enforcement, Alex.

Drunk, comp would like to speak with a deputy, she was just at her mother's and she and her husband are so drunk she does not know what to do, Alex.

Public assist, while on the phone with her father, her mother started to get out of control by throwing things, mother has stage four lung cancer that has moved to the brain, father asked comp to call for, person two has the medical conditions and was calmed down on arrival, spoke with both parties regarding conditions and options, Alex.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

911 hangup, female called 911 stating that she and her boyfriend were attacked by her dog and it bit her, she was crying, dispatch asked for the address and she hung up, dispatch had a call earlier this evening from this same phone number, officers checked the park and were unable to locate the comp.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Traveler’s aid, gave ride to Super America.

Public assist, would like to know what to prostitution laws in the area are, just needs a call back.

Public assist, male party staying with a friend in one of the apartments, apartment management wants him removed, advised complainant to go through the eviction process.

Property damage crash, reporting crash that happened yesterday.

Juvenile trouble, parent has concerns regarding messages on son's phone.

Property damage crash, had contact with a Fedex truck and would like a report made, is not at the accident location so will need a call back, 22nd Ave W.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Property damage crash, minor, 7th Ave E/Lake St.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Snowmobile complaint, red snowmobile has been crossing on comp’s property on a regular basis, it is the same group of people that drive dirt bikes on the road.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in front lobby.

Property damage crash, van backed into another car, 34th Ave E.

Public assist, 7 or 8-year-old girl is locked out of her apartment and can't get ahold of mothe, they have had issues with this in the past, caller will wait for officers to arrive, child in home now, mother was in bathroom sick.

Attempt to locate, stolen vehicle from Sisseton, South Dakota.

Hit and run, around the time of 2 p.m., party’s mailbox was struck by silver car, Rosewood Ln SE.

Bomb threat, manager reporting a young male caller stated there is a bomb in the clothing at JC Penney.

Property damage crash, minor, no injuries, Broadway St.

Juvenile trouble, 12-year-old out of control and does not want to leave with his dad.

Fight/assualt, guys fighting inside, all parties involved left, they were roommates and that ended today, one works at Burger King, manager will take care of things.

Order for Protection violation, comp called wanting to meet with an officer at the APD approximately 10 minutes.

Property damage crash, comp’s car struck while parked, Broadway St.

Fraud, credit card number being used.

Public assist, would like officer check on her son who can't get car started, mom calling AAA, he has access to Vital to stay warm until arrangements made.

