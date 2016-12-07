Mall evacuated after bomb threat; no bomb found

Police responded at 4:20 p.m. and worked with Viking Plaza Mall security and the mall was evacuated. A search was completed and no evidence of a bomb was found.

Police are investigating in order to locate the source of that threat. The caller was believed to be a younger male.

The mall was to remain closed for the duration Wednesday evening and open for regular business Thursday morning.

Anyone with knowledge or information pertaining to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Alexandria police at 320-763- 6631.