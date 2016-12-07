Jerry's Bar to be sold

The bar, at 530 County Road 22 NW, will reopen as Redbird's Sports Grill. The new owners are applying for an on-sale and Sunday liquor license and a hearing is scheduled to take place at the Alexandria City Council's Monday, Dec. 12 meeting.

The Murrays have owned Jerry's for 24 years and the decision to sell was difficult, Gail Murray said.

"The biggest thing is finding help," she said. "We could not get enough help to work the hours. I'm getting too old to open every morning and close at nights."

Murray added that the bar simply could not find reliable workers to fill all the shifts. Many of the people who applied for the jobs, no matter the age level, seemed promising at first but things didn't work out, she added.

"We'd keep this place forever if we could find people to work," she said.

The hardest part of selling the business, Murray said, is leaving all of Jerry's loyal customers.

"They're like family," she said.