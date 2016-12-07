Minnesota hunter’s death being investigated as homicide

Preliminary autopsy results from Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Terrence Brisk, 41, died from blood loss resulting from a gunshot wound on Nov. 7.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, has followed up on several leads and conducted multiple interviews. The determination of homicide is based on information obtained thus far in the investigation, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said Wednesday.

In addition, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Winchester Model AE 30-30 lever action rifle belonging to Brisk. The rifle is described as an older model, with a wooden stock and forearm, with no sling attached. Brisk was known to carry the rifle in the woods while hunting and at this point it has not been located.

Larsen said there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person who shot and killed Brisk, who worked at a construction equipment company in Brainerd, lived near where he died, and is survived by his wife and four children.

Investigators said they believe Brisk was shot between 2:15 and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on wooded property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township, east of Little Falls.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a news conference regarding the case at 1 p.m. today. Check back for updates.