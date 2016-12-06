Alexandria man sentenced in gun case

Joshua James Baumann was sentenced in Stearns County District Court on Dec. 5. He'll start serving the time at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility immediately.

Baumann received credit for the 170 days he's spent behind bars and was ordered to pay $212 in fines and fees.

As part of a plea agreement, two other felony charges were dismissed — fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine while having a prior controlled substance conviction and while possessing a firearm; and receiving stolen property, a .45-caliber handgun.

The latest charge stems from an incident that happened on Oct. 13, 2015. A Sauk Centre police officer pulled Baumann over for an equipment violation as he was traveling on Interstate 94 near mile marker 126.

When speaking with Baumann, the police officer noticed signs of criminal activity, according to the criminal complaint. A K9 police dog also detected narcotics in the vehicle.

Officers reportedly found a loaded handgun magazine, rounds of ammunition, baggies containing marijuana, a small amount of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun, which had been reported stolen in Sauk Centre.

The weapon charge was more severe because of Baumann's criminal history. In December 2013, he was charged in connection with a stabbing in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Sixth Ave. East in Alexandria. He fought with a 21-year-old man he knew and fled the scene. He was later apprehended in Sauk Centre by the Sauk Centre Police Department and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. The victim was taken to the hospital and later recovered.

Baumann pleaded guilty to third degree assault in that case and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, which was stayed, and one year in jail.