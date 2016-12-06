Winter weather blows into area; events cancelled

Cancellations and notes:

As of 3:20 p.m. all after school evening activities in Alexandria School District 206 are cancelled, which includes youth enrichment, concerts, practices and games. Compass school-age childcare will remain open.

The open house scheduled for the Runestone Community Center today has been cancelled.

The YMCA will be closing early at 7:30 p.m. Classes and programs will be held as scheduled, including child watch, group fitness and swim lessons.