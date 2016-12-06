Winter weather blows into area; events canceled
Snow and strong winds are resulting in poor visibility this afternoon throughout the area. Snow is expected into the night with strong winds continuing for the next couple of days. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. Check back for cancellations and other weather-related information.
Cancellations and notes:
As of 3:20 p.m. all after school evening activities in Alexandria School District 206 are canceled, which includes youth enrichment, concerts, practices and games. Compass school-age childcare will remain open.
The open house scheduled for the Runestone Community Center today has been canceled.
The YMCA will be closing early at 7:30 p.m. Classes and programs will be held as scheduled, including child watch, group fitness and swim lessons.