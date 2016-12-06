Search
    Winter weather blows into area; events canceled

    By Lowell Anderson Today at 6:27 p.m.
    Snow and strong winds are resulting in poor visibility this afternoon throughout the area. Snow is expected into the night with strong winds continuing for the next couple of days. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. Check back for cancellations and other weather-related information. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press) 1 / 2
    Snow and strong winds are resulting in poor visibility this afternoon throughout the area. Snow is expected into the night with strong winds continuing for the next couple of days. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. Check back for cancellations and other weather-related information. 

    Cancellations and notes:

    As of 3:20 p.m. all after school evening activities in Alexandria School District 206 are canceled, which includes youth enrichment, concerts, practices and games. Compass school-age childcare will remain open.

    The open house scheduled for the Runestone Community Center today has been canceled.

    The YMCA will be closing early at 7:30 p.m. Classes and programs will be held as scheduled, including child watch, group fitness and swim lessons. 

