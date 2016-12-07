What happened here after Pearl Harbor attack?

That's according to the stories that sprang from the stark black-and-white pages of the Park Region Echo and the Alexandria Citizen News in the issues printed after the attack, which propelled the U.S. into World War II.

"Alexandria opinion on war shows grim spirit" read one headline in the Park Region Echo. The article noted that reactions from residents ranged from "just indignation" to "unflinching faith in ultimate victory."

A few stories quoted examples of how women were showing their support for the troops. An article noted that Mrs. H.C. Wick was "so incensed at the underhanded attack that she exclaimed, 'If I were a man, I would fight them myself.'" Mrs. Wick said that the U.S. should "get in there and pitch; the quicker the better because the Japs have already made too much headway."

Other stories pointed out how the county, like the rest of the nation, was in a state of preparedness. Local civilian units of the Home Defense planned to organize air raid wardens and first aid units in case of another attack. Also, 15 members of the local Defense Force were guarding the airports in Alexandria and Glenwood.

Several stories reported that many local soldiers were stationed in Hawaii at the time of the attack but there were "only scattered bits of information on the whereabouts or fate" of those overseas.

One article noted that Harold Roiland of Kensington was listed as being aboard the USS Oklahoma, a ship that sank in Pearl Harbor, but his father had not yet received word on his fate.

Because a lot of information could not yet be verified, both the Park Region Echo and the Citizen News cautioned readers about fake stories and rumors.

"Many former Douglas County residents as well as friends and relatives of Douglas County people are known to be in the danger area, but no reports on their welfare have been received from the battle zone yet," reported the Citizens News.

The local newspapers reported that the sales of defense bonds surged after President Roosevelt signed the U.S. declaration of war on Dec. 8, 1941. Local residents bought more than $600 in defense bonds.

"Women, eager to do their share, converted whatever cash they could spare into defense bonds," reported the Park Region Echo. "Middle-aged women, who experienced war in 1917, rallied to their country's defense. One patriot from Nelson took every cent he owned out of the bank and into defense bonds."

The story added, "This response is typical of the unifying force throughout the country that is knitting together former pacifists and isolationists into a common bond with one sole purpose, that of giving every possible aid to Uncle Sam."