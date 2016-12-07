Sex industry survivor: 'I still feel filthy'

These words were spoken at the Alexandria Area High School by 33-year-old Hayley King, a survivor of the commercial sex industry in California, to drive home the point that females in the industry are not always similar to the image that is portrayed through media.

King spoke Thursday, Dec. 1, as part of an event put on by Alexandria Public Schools and the Alexandria Area Community Foundation. The hope was to draw attention to the fact that sex trafficking does occur in rural Minnesota, and to educate the audience so they could be better aware of how to spot it.

DISCOVERING THE INDUSTRY

At age 19, King moved from the East Coast to San Diego to attend college. There, she met a woman who ran an escort service and introduced her to the lifestyle. The woman said all King would have to do is go to men's homes and dance, then she would be paid.

"That's escorting and that's what is technically legal," King said. "But that's not how it works. Behind those doors, that's not what happens. You might have one day of your life like that."

Shortly after meeting the woman with the escort service, King met a man with whom she fell in love. For six years — the duration of her time in the industry — she remained with this man. He was what the law would call a trafficker or a boyfriend pimp.

"To this day I really struggle with that," King said. "I still really think he was my boyfriend. I don't consider him a trafficker because he always gave me a choice, he never forced me. He wanted to make money, I loved him. I wanted his love, so I thought if I gave him the money he wants, he'll love me."

While working in the industry, King says there were two categories of buyers — the psychos and the nice guys.

"Eighty percent were nice guys," King said. "But if I saw 10 guys a week, which is a low number, and eight of them were nice, that means two guys beat the heck out of me, or two guys raped me. ... Two every week of horrible things is not a small number."

GETTING OUT

Four years into her time in the commercial sex industry, King became pregnant with her boyfriend and briefly removed herself from the lifestyle. However, as a child, King had experienced sexual abuse and felt that in order to protect her daughter, she had to return to the lifestyle.

"I never wanted my daughter going to daycare or being babysat by someone else," King said. "Because of that, I thought, 'We can't get regular jobs or she'd have to go to daycare, so we have to stay in the industry now.' I was in until she was 2 because I thought it was a way of keeping her safe. I thought my body had already been compromised so I will continue to compromise it if it's going to protect hers."

King eventually took her daughter to move back with her mother. The process was not an easy one.

"It was hard because it was walking away from everything I'm good at," King said. "It was a really depressing day and I felt like a failure."

King eventually moved to Minnesota because of the state's laws regarding sex trafficking and its dedication to raising awareness and education. One such law is the Safe Harbor law, which, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, states that Minnesota youth who engage in prostitution are viewed as victims and survivors, rather than criminals.

Once here, King began to work to raise awareness of sex trafficking to help victims. She says that even eight years after leaving the commercial sex industry, she still battles her demons daily.

"I still carry hand sanitizer because shaking people's hands, I feel like I should apologize or ask if you're sure you want to shake my hand because I still feel filthy," she said. "I've been out eight years, taken hundreds of showers, poured rubbing alcohol all over me, almost after every call to the point that it ruined my skin. And still, eight years later, I feel that filthy. That's damage, that's harm. I don't know how to describe that this industry is harmful. It's not just the broken bones and black eyes. It's everything."

For those wondering how to help someone who is a victim of abuse, King says the most important thing is to listen.

"You don't have to be able to protect them, you don't have to keep it from ever happening again, and you certainly don't have to have any kind of answer," she said. "You just have to care and pour your love into them."