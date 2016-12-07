ATCC adds retail management

College President Laura Urban said the program will help supply trained workers for another aspect of the Alexandria area employment sector.

"We had a lot for manufacturing and health care, but we didn't do a lot for retail establishments. But this is a tourism area," Urban said. "Retailers told us there was a need for a certificate program."

And she said students in the college's other business programs agreed.

"A lot of them work in retail," Urban said. "They said 'we need something specific to retail.'"

The 25-credit certificate program will include courses on accounting, customer service and retail management and merchandising.

Urban said the program will be useful to people who are already working full-time in the retail industry, too.

"I think it will be an interesting mix of traditional younger students and those that are already in the workforce," Urban said.

Urban said classes can be taken online and the program can be finished in less than two semesters for full-time students or part-time students already in the workforce can complete the program at their pace.

Some classes also will be offered in a classroom at the college.

Alexandria Technical and Community College offers more than 30 certificate and degree programs.

More information is available at www.alextech.edu/programs/retail-management/certificate/curriculum/2016.