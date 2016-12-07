Giving back to Jingle Bells

But in the next four months, he beat the odds. His eyes opened, his ears began to form and he gained enough weight to be taken home from the neonatal intensive care unit. His parents, Evelyn and Randy Decker, were taught how to properly care for a preemie, a time-consuming task.

Because of their difficulties, the family was nominated to get a basket of toys from the annual Jingle Bells telethon in Alexandria. Now 15 years old, Marcus has decided he wants to give back by performing on the piano at this weekend's telethon.

A love for music

According to Evelyn, Marcus' love of music was evident from a young age. When he was in intensive care, she had recorded herself singing lullabies and would play them for him when she could not be at the hospital.

At age 2, Marcus was diagnosed with autism, and his mother says one of the only things that could bring him out of a trance-like state was her singing.

"Autistic children go blank when they get overstimulated and you can't do anything with them until they decide to come out of it," she said. "The only thing that would pull him out was when I'd pick him up and start to sing the lullabies that I recorded and put in his isolette. He'd turn away and he would slowly look at me and then start singing, I'd be like, 'Welcome back.'"

Marcus was first introduced to the piano around age 3, when a toy one came in one of the Jingle Bells gift baskets.

"He'd play music and record it," Evelyn recalled. "So I got him another, and he played with both. I thought maybe a bigger one. My husband was like, 'What are you doing?' And I said, 'I don't know, but he is really taking to it.'"

As time passed, Marcus continued to show interest in the instrument. Evelyn says she realized just how gifted he was one afternoon at home

"He had the pianos like a triangle and he sat in the center," she said. "He'd push the record button on the first one, mumble something, push the record button on the second one, mumble something and then when he'd push the third one, they'd all start to play at the same time. What amazed me was that he knew how to time it so that when he pushed the last one they all started playing at the time same."

In sixth grade, he began to take official lessons from Annette Helder in Brandon. In just three months, he completed three years worth of lessons.

"Marcus loves music, which makes him very enjoyable," Helder said. "He is very gifted. He reads music as well as plays very well by ear because he has perfect pitch...he likes to arrange his own pieces and in the future plans to maybe do some composing."

Evelyn says she appreciates Helder's willingness to take Marcus on as a student.

"Annette said she never had a student like Marcus but she was willing to try," Evelyn recalled. "He meshed with her on the very first day. He started talking like her, his mannerisms were like her. I'm like, 'Gosh, I wish I was her.' He was meshing with her so nicely."

In fact, Evelyn says that when he plays piano, any trace of his autistic tendencies disappear.

"When he is with his piano teacher, you don't see a child with autism," she said. "You just see a gifted child."

GIVING BACK

Because he clearly remembers receiving gift baskets from the Jingle Bells telethon and watching it each year, Evelyn says that upon beginning piano lessons, Marcus knew he wanted to be part of the fundraiser.

"Three years ago when he started getting music lessons, he said, 'I want to play in Jingle Bells,'" Evelyn recalled. "I said, 'OK, well when you get better.' And I'd forgotten about it. Then this year he came home from school and said, 'Mom, I heard on the radio about auditions.'"

So, Evelyn agreed to take Marcus to the auditions in November. There, his was the first name called to perform and he played "Heaven Everywhere" by Francesca Battistelli.

"Before auditions, Marcus already knew what song he wanted to play," Evelyn said. "He said, 'Oh, the one we're singing in choir for the Christmas concert.' I said, 'Well, you're singing and not playing.' He said, 'Oh, I can play it."

The Deckers received a call saying that Marcus had been chosen as one of the performers for the telethon Dec. 10.

"He was grinning from ear to ear," said Evelyn. "We're hoping he will enjoy Jingle Bells and will do more of them, but we always let him make these choices."

As far as Marcus? He's just excited to do what he loves, make his family proud and help other families in the process.

"I'm pretty excited (to be part of Jingle Bells) because a lot of people suffer and get no gifts for Christmas," he said. "I'm going to do very good. I'm ready to and mom's very proud of me every day."

Jingle Bells Telethon

The 68th Live Jingle Bells Telethon will be Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Lake Geneva Christian Center, 605 Birch Ave., Alexandria. It can also be watched live on Selective TV channel 21.4, Charter Cable channel 181, Gardonville digital TV channel 4 or online.

For details on how to watch, go to www.jinglebellsalexandria.org.

During the telethon, call (320) 762-1216 to make donations.

To help box food or make deliveries, go to H. Boyd Nelson in Alexandria at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. After boxing the food, the delivery routes will be assigned and vehicles will be loaded at approximately 10 a.m.

For information, visit www.jinglebellsalexandria.org or call (320) 335-2488.