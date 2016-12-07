For the Record - Dec. 7, 2016
SPECIAL MEETING
ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
Location: Large Conference Room, City Hall, Alexandria.
9 a.m. Meeting:
A. Meet with local legislators to discuss 2017 City Council legislative priorities.
B. City Hall security.
C. Board, committee and commission appointments.
Note: No action will be taken at this meeting.
Address questions to Marty Schultz, City Administrator at (320) 759-3629 or mschultz@rea-alp.com.
RAINBOW RIDER
TRANSIT BOARD
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
Location: Rainbow Rider office, Lowry
1. 5 p.m. Approve agenda
2. Approve minutes of Nov. 10
3. Approve financial statements
a. Warrant register
b. Cash balance
c. Budget report
d. Accounts receivable
4. Transit Ambassador committee reports: Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Todd and Traverse counties
5. Operations committee report
6. Personnel committee report
7. Transit director report
8. Operations manager
a. Statistics