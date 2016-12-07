Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    For the Record - Dec. 7, 2016

    Posted Today at 7:00 a.m.

    SPECIAL MEETING

    ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

    WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

    Location: Large Conference Room, City Hall, Alexandria.

    9 a.m. Meeting:

    A. Meet with local legislators to discuss 2017 City Council legislative priorities.

    B. City Hall security.

    C. Board, committee and commission appointments.

    Note: No action will be taken at this meeting.

    Address questions to Marty Schultz, City Administrator at (320) 759-3629 or mschultz@rea-alp.com.

    RAINBOW RIDER

    TRANSIT BOARD

    THURSDAY, DEC. 8

    Location: Rainbow Rider office, Lowry

    1. 5 p.m. Approve agenda

    2. Approve minutes of Nov. 10

    3. Approve financial statements

    a. Warrant register

    b. Cash balance

    c. Budget report

    d. Accounts receivable

    4. Transit Ambassador committee reports: Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Todd and Traverse counties

    5. Operations committee report

    6. Personnel committee report

    7. Transit director report

    8. Operations manager

    a. Statistics

    Explore related topics:NewsMeetingsFor the record
    Advertisement
    randomness