Tennessee Roadhouse taxes paid off

"Connie and I are proud to be able to reinvest in our community," said Kevin.

Although the Cunninghams were not able to sell a piece of real estate property that they had initially planned on selling to use to make their tax payment, they came up with the necessary funds to pay off their debt.

"We emptied our retirement accounts, life insurance and basically sold every asset that we had," said Kevin. "The last two years of road construction was simply more than our restaurant could support. It's like a farmer having his crops destroyed by hail two summers in a row."

At the Aug. 16 county board meeting, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners agreed to give the Cunninghams five years to pay off back taxes they owed on their property. However, at the Sept. 6 meeting, the board rescinded their decision and the Cunninghams were once again behind on their taxes, which dated back to 2013.

"We are extremely pleased that this worked out well for the county, city, school and the Cunninghams," said Rosenow. "We wish Kevin, Connie Lee and the Tennessee Roadhouse the very best."

The Cunninghams said they weren't trying to get out of paying their taxes, they just needed a little help.

Kevin said the last two years of construction hurt his small business and "brought us to our knees."

The construction projects included the building of a roundabout on Highway 29 south near the intersection of County Road 28 in 2015 and then in 2016, a major reconstruction of Highway 29 south, replacement of the bridge over Interstate 94 and reconstruction on the frontage road right in front of the restaurant at 4820 Highway 29 South.

He said business at the restaurant was down 71 percent and the construction cost them "several hundred thousand dollars" along with a loss of employees. Kevin said the restaurant lost more than half of their employees because of a lack of sales.

"No one thought about or considered that," he said. "Many people and companies we do business with just can't understand and they are very angry with us. These projects were out of our hands and not our doing or design."

He said that when projects, like the road construction, are done, there is "zero help" or loss of revenue compensation or break in taxes.

"You simply stand as an island or just a puff of smoke that disappears in an instant," said Kevin.

The Cunninghams are looking forward to moving ahead and have some exciting things happening at the restaurant. Connie said country music artist and good friend of hers, Aaron Tippin, will be at the restaurant Dec. 21 for "The Connie Lee and Aaron Tippin Nashville Family Christmas" show, which will begin at 7 p.m. Members of Tippin's family will also be performing during the show, she said. In addition, Connie said the restaurant is working on a new menu that will include gluten-free and non-GMO items.

With the road construction being done and their taxes paid off, the Cunninghams said, "We are very faith-based and truly, the last thing we want is for this to ever happen again — to us or any of our competitors or anyone in our community. As residents and employers of and in Alexandria, we are all for progress. However, we must all be able to weather the storm. These projects must have safeguards built in place so that no one gets destroyed or torpedoed."